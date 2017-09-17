Protesters smash windows in 2nd violent night near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Protesters smashed the windows of dozens of businesses and threw objects at police near St. Louis in a second night of violence after the acquittal of a white former policeman in the shooting of a black man.

The confrontation took place late Saturday night in the Delmar Loop area of University City, a suburb about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of St. Louis. The area is known for restaurants, shops and bars.

A few dozen protesters refused to disperse after a non-violent march. Hundreds of police in riot gear moved in. The demonstrators retreated down a street, vandalizing businesses.

City and county police say they made at least nine arrests. At least one demonstrator was treated after he was hit with pepper spray.