Plane in Paris heading to London is surrounded by police

PARIS (AP) — Police and firefighters are checking a British Airways plane on the tarmac of Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport after reports of a problem. One passenger on the plane said it was surrounded by dozens of armed officers and firefighters.

James Anderson, a 20-year-old entrepreneur on the Sunday morning flight from Paris to London’s Heathrow Airport, told The Associated Press that the pilot initially told passengers there were technical issues. Anderson said after about an hour, passengers were told the aircraft had to move to another part of the airport and that’s when security officers surrounded the plane.

Anderson says “the pilot then said there had been a direct security threat involving our flight.”

There was no immediate comment from either British Airways or Charles de Gaulle Airport.