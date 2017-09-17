Boston Symphony season opener highlights Bernstein works

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Symphony Orchestra is kicking off its performance season with a tribute to the famed conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein.

The Sept. 22 show at Symphony Hall is the first of the storied orchestra’s planned programs this season commemorating what would have been the 100th birthday of the Massachusetts native.

Bernstein was born in 1918 in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and died in 1990 in New York City. He was 72.

Friday evening’s performance will highlight some of Bernstein’s landmark works, including the “Symphonic Dances” featured in the Broadway musical “West Side Story.” It also will include a selection of Bernstein’s vocal music performed by renowned mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade and soprano Julia Bullock.

Von Stade also will serve as host of the season opener.