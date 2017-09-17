Sunday, September 17, 2017
AP Top International News at 12:28 a.m. EDT
2017-09-17
Hurricane Maria heads toward already battered Carib islands
Trump’s childhood home becomes showcase for refugees
France: Acid attack on 4 US students not seen as terror act
UK lowers terror threat level as subway bomb probe advances
Hard to spot: criminals find new ways to smuggle rhino horns
Uproar in Turkey over removing evolution from biology class
Fatah welcomes Hamas pledge to try to end Palestinian split
Bangladesh restricts Rohingya refugees, starts immunization
Burst fuel pipe to disrupt New Zealand flights through week
World leaders face crises in North Korea and Myanmar at UN