5 dead, 30 injured as fierce storm hits western Romania

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Authorities say five people have died and at least 30 were injured during a violent storm in western Romania that produced winds of up to 100 kilometers (60 miles) an hour.

Elena Megherea, a General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations spokeswoman in Timis County, said one of the two people who died in the city of Timisoara was hit by a billboard.

Two more people died in the western town of Buzias. No details were available about their deaths.

Elena Tarla, an Emergency Situations spokeswoman for Caras-Severin County, says the storm ripped out trees and downed power lines. She says many homes are without electricity.

Officials warned residents to stay at home or take shelter, to remove appliances from sockets, and to stay away from power transmission towers.

Sunday’s storm followed days of high temperatures.