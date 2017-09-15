Trump: Options to address North Korea ‘overwhelming’

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (AP) — President Donald Trump says the United States will defend its people against all threats to its way of life, including North Korea.

He says the government in Pyongyang has once again shown its “utter contempt” for its neighbors and for the entire world community by launching another ballistic missile over Japan, a U.S. ally.

Speaking at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Trump says he’s more confident than ever, after seeing the military hardware on base, that U.S. options for addressing the threat from North Korea “are both effective and overwhelming.”

Trump was visiting the base — the home of Air Force One — to mark the 70th anniversary of the United States Air Force.

He says it’s the “greatest air force on the face of this earth. By far.”