Mueller meets with House Judiciary chairman, top Democrat

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman and top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee have met with Special Counsel Bob Mueller. That’s according to the committee, which says they met Thursday.

Mueller is investigating allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and any possible links to President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Several congressional committees are also investigating, but Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte of Virginia has said his panel will defer to Mueller. Goodlatte has said the panel will exercise oversight over Mueller as appropriate, and that Mueller should not be impeded by politics.

Goodlatte has also called on the Justice Department to appoint a second special counsel to investigate “unaddressed issues” related to the 2016 election and former Obama administration officials, including Hillary Clinton.

Democrat John Conyers of Michigan also attended the meeting.