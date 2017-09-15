J Balvin arrives to US with “Mi gente” high in the charts

NEW YORK (AP) — J Balvin has kicked off the U.S. leg of his “Energia (Eh-Ner-HEE-ah) Tour” with seven sold-out concerts and the hit “Mi gente” (Me HENT-teh) high up on the Spotify and Billboard charts.

The Colombian star’s “Mi gente,” with Willy William, is the third fastest to reach 500 million views in YouTube and already exceeds 746 million since its release this summer, according to Balvin’s label, Universal Music Group. It is in the top five of Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart and is in the top 30 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Balvin says dealing with the pressures of fame hasn’t been hard.

He says being surrounded by good people has also helped him stay grounded.

The 18-city tour started Thursday night in Fairfax, Virginia.