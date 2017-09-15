Fire seen in Myanmar village, Rohingya huddle in Bangladesh

TUMBRU, Bangladesh (AP) — Flames could be seen in a Myanmar village from a Bangladeshi border point where the Rohingya Muslims who lived there had escaped and then watched as their homes burned.

Smoke billowed from a burning home in the Rakhine state village of Tumbru on Friday. Some residents now huddled on the Bangladeshi side of the border told AP journalists they had fled days ago and watched as each of their homes was burned since.

The villagers were among some 6,000 Rohingya Muslims who were huddling overnight in the open, new arrivals among the hundreds of thousands who’ve fled Myanmar in the past three weeks.

Many of the refugees have said Myanmar’s military and Buddhist mobs burned their homes and told them to leave or die.