Demonized Schumer and Pelosi are now deal-makers with Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The president genially calls them “Chuck and Nancy.” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and his House counterpart, Nancy Pelosi, have used two White House meetings to become Trump’s dealmaking partners on the budget and immigration.

They have a combined 67-year record of being willing negotiators in Congress. But they’re also partisan Democrats who are perfectly happy to rumble.

Each has clashed often with Republicans. The GOP even uses Pelosi’s image in campaign commercials to vilify Democrats, while President Donald Trump has derided the New York Democrat as “Cryin’ Chuck.”

Pelosi says in an interview “it doesn’t matter” if she likes Trump. The California Democrat says she doesn’t know if Trump likes her.

But Schumer accidentally said on an open mic Thursday that Trump likes him.