Saturday, September 16, 2017
AP Top Political News at 1:18 a.m. EDT
2017-09-15
California Assembly approves presidential primary in March
Cuba mystery: Even Castro baffled by harm to US diplomats
What’s changed with NKorea in 5 weeks since ‘fire and fury’
Transgender troops can re-enlist in military _ for now
Trump’s tough talk on London bomb irks British leader
Demonized Schumer and Pelosi now deal-makers with Trump
Judiciary considers subpoenas for Manafort, FBI officials
VA data show veteran suicide highest in US West, rural areas
In debut at UN, Trump to offer assurances, warnings