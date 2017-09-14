The Latest: Boat carrying Rohingya capsizes, 2 dead

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh (AP) — The Latest on violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine state and the flood of ethnic Rohingya refugees into Bangladesh (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Bangladesh police say another boat carrying about 40 Rohingya women and children fleeing Myanmar has capsized in the monsoon-swollen Naf River.

Teknaf police chief Mainuddin Khan says at least two people drowned, while others managed to swim to safety on the Bangladeshi shore.

An AP photographer saw one injured baby taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Khan said dozens of boats have capsized since the refugees began fleeing violence in Myanmar on Aug. 25.

Police have recovered a total of 88 bodies from the river that divides the two countries.

___

11:45 a.m.

India says it is sending aid supplies including food and mosquito nets to help the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees who have poured into Bangladesh to escape recent violence in Myanmar.

The foreign ministry said the supplies would be sent in several air lifts starting Thursday and would include rice, pulses, sugar, salt, cooking oil, tea, noodles and biscuits.

Bangladesh has been overwhelmed by the refugee influx, and supplies remain scarce at camps in the border district of Cox’s Bazar.

Other nations and U.N. agencies were also sending and distributing supplies.

___

11:25 a.m.

Nearly three weeks into a crisis that has seen hundreds of thousands of Rohingya flee into Bangladesh, desperation was spreading at refugee camps where aid remains scarce.

The U.N. children’s agency says it needs $7.3 million to help just the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya children now at high risk of contracting water-borne diseases.

Scenes of panic erupted Thursday along roadsides where local volunteers were distributing food, water and other supplies haphazardly from parked vehicles. Local officials shouted through bullhorns for volunteers to coordinate their efforts with aid agencies to avoid spreading chaos.

UNICEF’s country representative Edouard Beigbeder said “there are acute shortages of everything, most critically shelter, food and clean water.”