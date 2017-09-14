School shooting: A gun jams, and a student tries to help

ROCKFORD, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a shooter killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.

The suspect was obsessed with previous school shootings, a classmate says, and had brought notes at the beginning of the school year, saying he was going to do “something stupid” and might get killed or jailed.

The victims who were seriously injured Wednesday at Freeman High School in tiny Rockford, Washington, are expected to survive.

The suspect was taken into custody.

___

Associated Press writers Rebecca Boone in Boise, Idaho, and Alina Hartounian in Phoenix contributed to this story.