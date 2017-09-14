Hyundai Motor to launch Genesis midsize sedan in US in 2018

HWASEONG, South Korea (AP) — Hyundai Motor says it will launch its first midsize sports sedan under the Genesis brand in South Korea next week and in the U.S. early next year.

The unveiling of the G70 on Friday marks the South Korean auto company’s latest attempt to challenge European luxury cars, such as BMW’s 3 series.

The emerging Korean luxury brand however has no plan to launch the Genesis brand in Europe or China. China has been particularly a tough market for Hyundai Motor this year with nosediving sales and supply disruptions amid diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

The G70 is the third model by Genesis, which aims to add three more by 2021 including a sports utility vehicle. Hyundai said it sold 150,000 Genesis cars in the last two years.