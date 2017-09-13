The Latest: Trump’s tax talks ‘productive,’ White House says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Congress and Republican efforts to overhaul taxes (all times local):

8:17 a.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump’s dinner with Republican and Democratic senators to talk taxes was “highly productive” and will “spur constructive discussion.”

Trump met Tuesday with Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Joe Donnelly of Indiana, as well as Republican Sens. John Thune of North Dakota, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Orrin Hatch, of Utah.

In a statement Wednesday, the White House says Trump asked them to “help deliver tax cuts for American families.”

Manchin, Heitkamp and Donnelly are the only Democratic senators who did not sign a letter addressed to Republican leaders and Trump. The letter said the Democratic caucus would not support a tax overhaul that cuts taxes for the “top 1 percent” or adds to the government’s $20 trillion debt.

__

7:47 a.m.

President Donald Trump is pushing lawmakers to “move fast” on a tax overhaul.

On Twitter Wednesday, Trump says: “The approval process for the biggest Tax Cut & Tax Reform package in the history of our country will soon begin. Move fast Congress!”

Trump had dinner Tuesday with a group of Republican and Democratic senators to talk taxes. The push to overhaul the tax code is a top priority for Trump and Republicans after their effort on health care failed.

Trump has been pushing for changes to the tax code to cut corporate and individual rates and simplify the system, but has offered few specifics.

White House legislative director Marc Short said Tuesday that principles for the tax overhaul will be released “in a matter of days, not weeks.”