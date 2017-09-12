Senate GOP looking for budget deal to open way to tax redo

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Republican leader and members of the Budget Committee are scrambling to come up with a budget deal to clear the way for the first tax overhaul in three decades.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and GOP committee members are meeting Tuesday with President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Under Washington’s complicated ways, passing a congressional budget blueprint is the only way to set in motion a special process for rewriting the tax code. If Congress can pass a budget, Republicans controlling the Senate don’t need to worry about a Democratic filibuster blocking any tax bill.

House action has been held up by a battle between moderates and conservatives over whether to pair spending cuts with the filibuster-proof tax measure.