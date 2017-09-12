Radio host vows to fight fraud charges, return stronger

NEW YORK (AP) — Sports radio personality Craig Carton spoke out on Twitter on Tuesday, vowing to defeat fraud charges and return “stronger than ever.”

The host of WFAN’s “Boomer and Carton” show posted a statement on the social media platform, responding to allegations by federal authorities that he tried to recover from gambling losses by joining a scam that misappropriated at least $5.6 million from two investors.

“As you can imagine, it’s been incredibly hard to be silent while there is an endless stream of vitriol being hurled my way, but I’m confident that when the facts come out, you’ll see that I am not guilty of these charges,” Carton said. “My fight has only just begun and I know when this strange episode is over, I’ll be back, stronger than ever.”

He called the episode “one of the greatest battles of my life” and thanked his family, friends and his counterpart on the show, former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason.

The statement came a day after Esiason told the Boston radio team of Toucher & Rich on Monday morning that he was “lost and kind of a little bit heartbroken over the whole thing.”

Esiason told the show he had a “very somber call” with Carton on Saturday for the first time since his arrest.

“All I can do is tell him that I love him dearly, that I’m pulling for him and that privately I’ll try to help him any way that I possibly can,” Esiason told Toucher & Rich.

Federal authorities arrested Carton a week ago, saying in papers filed in Manhattan federal court that he tried to raise millions of dollars in 2016 to pay gambling debts owed to casinos and others by falsely telling investors he and others could score big profits by selling large blocks of tickets to acts including Katy Perry, Adele, Justin Bieber and Barbra Streisand. Carton, 48, of Manhattan, remains free on $500,000 bail.

After Carton posted his statement, plenty of fans wrote notes of support.

But some were skeptical, posting humorous video clips to support their sentiments or, as one put it: “He’s done.”