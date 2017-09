NEW YORK (AP) — Jason Reynolds and Rita Williams-Garcia are among this year’s nominees in the young people’s literature category for the National Book Awards.

The National Book Foundation released a long list of 10 on Tuesday, to be followed over the next three days by poetry, nonfiction and fiction. Shortlists of five come out Oct. 4 and winners will be announced Nov. 15.

Other nominees announced Tuesday include Angie Thomas, Laurel Snyder and Robin Benway.