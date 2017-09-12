Look at that face…just think you could see that face every day! Meet Bella Jo.

Bella Jo is a 3 yr. old female, wire hair terrier mix that weights roughly 30 lbs. Her hair coat offers easy maintenance going from drip to dry in a blink of an eye; matched with her stature she is the perfect “togo” size. It allows her to participate in any and all of your daily activities such as a morning run, playing a competitive game of fetch, stopping at the café for delicious refreshment, or packing up the RV to see the world. This sweet girl has learned several basic obedience commands but still needs practice on her manners and to gain some confidence in herself. She is house trained, does great with other dogs, enjoys car rides, and loves to simply play.

So she’s asking if perhaps you have a small spot for her in your heart, home, and life that will be safe, loving and forever?

