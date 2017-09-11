Lebanese film director briefly detained over Israel visit

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese officials say film director Ziad Doueiri was briefly detained upon arrival in Lebanon over previous visits to Israel.

It was not clear why the Paris-based Doueiri, director of the award-winning civil war film “West Beirut,” was detained Sunday night, as he has visited Lebanon several times since traveling to Israel.

Lebanon and Israel are in a state of war and Beirut bans its citizens from visiting Israel or having business dealings with Israelis.

The judicial officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, say a military tribunal will question Doueiri on Monday.

Doueiri’s latest film, “The Insult,” opens in Lebanon this week, after winning the best actor award at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month. His previous movie, “The Attack,” was banned in Lebanon.