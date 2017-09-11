Family: Biracial boy pushed off table with rope around neck

CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) — The family of an 8-year-old biracial boy in New Hampshire says teenagers taunted him with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck.

The boy’s grandmother tells the Valley News (http://bit.ly/2wkX70X) he was treated at a hospital for cuts to his neck following the near-hanging Aug. 28 in Claremont.

Lorrie Slattery says the children were in a backyard when some of the teens got on the table and grabbed a rope that held a tire swing. It’s not clear how the rope got around her grandson’s neck, but Slattery says the teens pushed him off the table.

Claremont Police Chief Mark Chase told the newspaper his department is investigating an Aug. 28 incident involving several juveniles. He declined to provide details.