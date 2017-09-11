2 die in landslides after Philippines hit with heavy rains

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A tropical depression has dumped heavy rains in the Philippines, flooding metropolitan Manila and nearby provinces and causing a landslide that killed two brothers.

Financial markets, government offices and schools were closed Tuesday while several flights were canceled.

Disaster response official Elmer Espiritu said the brothers, aged 14 and 17, died when a landslide covered their shanty at the foot of a hill before dawn Tuesday in Taytay town near Manila.

The Philippine weather bureau says Tropical Depression Maring made landfall in eastern Quezon province Tuesday morning, packing 60 kilometers per hour (37 mph) winds and gusts of up to 100 kph (62 mph). It warned that continued moderate to heavy rains in Manila and nearby provinces along the cyclone’s path may trigger flash floods and landslides.