10 Things to Know for Today

1. IRMA ZEROES IN ON TAMPA BAY AREA

The massive Category 1 storm is racing northward after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages.

2. IRMA-BATTERED CARIBBEAN IN RECOVERY MODE

With mended ports and clearing weather, officials are sending in more aid and arranging stepped-up evacuations in the remote islands devastated and cut off by the hurricane.

3. US COMMEMORATES 9/11; THOUSANDS EXPECTED AT GROUND ZERO

The U.S. marks the 16th anniversary of the terror attacks with ceremonies at the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon and the Flight 93 crash site in Pennsylvania.

4. TRUMP’S MIXED HISTORY WITH 9/11

The president frequently uses the terrorist strikes to praise New York City’s response but also makes unsubstantiated claims about what he did and saw on that day.

5. WHAT PYONGYANG IS THREATENING

North Korea says it will make the U.S. pay a heavy price if a proposal to impose the toughest sanctions ever on the isolated country is approved by the U.N. Security Council.

6. ‘THE SOLDIERS JUST STARTED FIRING’

An overwhelmed Bangladesh hospital is struggling to cope with violent injuries inflicted on Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar.

7. AT LEAST 8 DEAD AFTER SHOOTING IN NORTH TEXAS

Police say that a shooting of this magnitude is unusual for Plano, especially in such a quiet neighborhood.

8. APPLE MAY TEST BOUNDS OF IPHONE LOVE WITH $1,000 MODEL

The tech giant is thrusting the market into a new financial frontier that will test how much consumers are willing to pay for a device that has become an indispensable part of modern life.

9. NEW MISS AMERICA FEARS NO TWEET

Cara Mund of North Dakota isn’t worried that she may start her reign in a Twitter war with Trump, who she says shouldn’t have pulled the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord.

10. EZEKIEL ELLIOTT SHINES IN COWBOYS WIN

Two days after a judge blocked the NFL’s six-game suspension of the star running back in a domestic violence case, he rushes for 104 yards in a 19-3 win over the Giants.