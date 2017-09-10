Toronto a coming out party for 21-year-old Timothee Chalamet

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto International Film Festival has been a coming out party for the 21-year-old New York actor Timothee Chalamet.

He stars in Luca Guadagnino’s coming-of-age, coming-out tale “Call Me By Your Name,” he’s a supporting player in Greta Gerwig’s equally lauded coming-of-age tale “Lady Bird,” and he co-stars in the Christian Bale-led Western “Hostiles.” A Cape Cod thriller in which he stars, “Hot Summer Nights,” was also acquired here by A24.

But the headliner is his performance in “Call Me By Your Name,” which has catapulted Chalamet into the Oscar race.