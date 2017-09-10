The Latest: Nadal, Anderson underway in US Open final

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Rafael Nadal and Kevin Anderson have started their U.S. Open final, with the No. 1 seed owning a huge advantage in experience.

Nadal is playing in his 23rd Grand Slam final and is looking for his 16th title. He has won two of them at the U.S. Open.

Anderson is playing in his first major final and trying to beat Nadal for the first time in five career meetings.

4:05 p.m.

China’s Wu Yibing beat Axel Geller of Argentina 6-4, 6-4 to win the U.S. Open junior boys’ singles title.

The No. 2 seed handed the top-seeded Geller his second loss in a Grand Slam final this year. Geller also was the junior runner-up at Wimbledon in July.

2:35 p.m.

Martina Hingis won her 25th Grand Slam title and second in two days, teaming with Chan Yung-Jan to beat Lucie Hradecka and Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-2 in the women’s doubles final.

Hingis has won 13 major doubles titles, along with five in singles and seven in mixed doubles. She and partner Jamie Murray won the mixed title on Saturday.

The member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame will move to No. 2 in the WTA doubles rankings.

Hingis and Chan won their seventh title of the season.

2 p.m.

Amanda Anisimova won the girls singles title, preventing 13-year-old Cori Gauff from becoming the youngest champion of the event at the U.S. Open.

The 16-year-old Anisimova won 6-0, 6-2 in the third straight Grand Slam junior final between Americans.

She finally finished off the match on her 10th championship point.

At 13 years, 5 months and 28 days old, Gauff, of Delray Beach, Florida, was already the youngest girl to reach the U.S. Open junior final since the event began in 1974. The only younger Grand Slam girls’ champions were Martina Hingis, who won the 1993 French Open at 12, and Jennifer Capriati, who was 13 years, 3 months when she won the 1989 French Open.

1:45 p.m.

Rafael Nadal will play for his 16th Grand Slam title and third at the U.S. Open when he faces No. 28 seed Kevin Anderson in the final.

Nadal is second to Roger Federer in men’s major titles, while Anderson will be playing in his first Grand Slam final on Sunday.

The top-seeded Nadal also won the French Open in June and is looking to win two major titles in the same year for the first time since 2013, when he won the last of his two U.S. Open crowns.

The Spaniard is appearing in his 23rd Grand Slam final, including third this season.

Anderson, at No. 32, is trying to become the lowest-ranked U.S. Open champion. Andre Agassi was No. 20 when he won in 1994.

Nadal has won all four meetings against the South African.

