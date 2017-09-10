Talk of the Town – Easterseals Midwest and Leukemia Lymphoma Society

Easterseals Midwest’s Purpose, Vision and ValuesPurpose. Together, we’re changing the way the world defines and views disability by making profound differences in people’s lives every day. Easterseals Midwest strives to be a leader in the field of delivering exceptional services that help build communities where all people with developmental disabilities have equal opportunities to realize their goals, dreams and aspirations. All people should be treated with dignity and respect. All people should have choices and control of their own lives. And, all people can live, learn, work and play in a community that values their contributions, regardless of their disability. We put the people we serve first. We tailor our approach to help each individual with developmental disabilities – including autism – live the fullest life possible. We partner with families to provide education and options on how they can help their family members with developmental disabilities live the fullest life possible. We recognize our direct staff as our most important asset. We value our staff and provide them with a supportive, engaging and rewarding work experience, where we all share a commitment to excellence and continuous learning. We are good community neighbors and provide objective consultation in support of services, research and government policies. We advocate on behalf of individuals with developmental disabilities – including autism – at both the state and federal level to ensure their needs are known.We practice excellent fiscal management to ensure long-term viability of the services we provide. We are good stewards of the financial and other support we receive, and we provide clear information about the results we produce for those we serve to all of our funders and supporters.The mission of LLS is: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.

LLS exists to find cures and ensure access to treatments for blood cancer patients. We are the voice for all blood cancer patients and we work to ensure access to treatments for all blood cancer patients.