Florida eliminated from Miss America after storm shout-out

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — As a deadly hurricane was slamming her home state, Miss Florida Sara Zeng sent a message of support to those in harm’s way — and was then eliminated from the competition.

Judges in the 97th Miss America competition Sunday were narrowing the field of 51 contestants (each state plus the District of Columbia) down to the top 15. Halfway through the process, they interviewed Zeng, a 22-year-old from Palm Coast, Florida, who noted that her family is safe.

But she expressed concern and support for friends and strangers endangered by Hurricane Irma, which was tearing its way up the Florida gulf coast on Sunday.

“I’m thinking about everyone in Florida every single day, but I know that regardless what happens, we’ll all get through this together,” Zeng said.

Shortly after her speech, judges read the names of the remaining Top 15 finalists, which did not include her.

The Top 15 was: Tennessee; Virginia; Pennsylvania; Louisiana; District of Columbia; Texas; New Mexico; Alabama; Missouri; Alaska; Georgia; South Carolina; New Jersey; North Dakota; and Illinois.

Earlier in the week, Miss Texas Margana Wood gave a shout-out to her flooded hometown, Houston; she won Wednesday night’s swimsuit preliminary.

Zeng won Friday’s swimsuit prelim, and promised she’ll be part of the post-Irma cleanup and recovery effort, whether as Miss America or not.

It’s an open question how many people in pageant-obsessed parts of the country were even able to watch the finale on TV, with thousands displaced in Texas and nearby, and a massive evacuation having been ordered for Florida; power outages already had begun by Saturday night.

The competition took place at Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall, where it originated as a way to extend summer tourism to the weekend after Labor Day.

The were vying to succeed the outgoing Miss America Savvy Shields, who won the title last September as Miss Arkansas.

Miss Louisiana Laryssa Bonacquisti was off to a good start heading into the home stretch: She won swimsuit and talent preliminaries on successive nights Thursday and Friday.

There’s one big change to this year’s finale. Contestants nearing the finish line will face a second round of onstage questioning as judges narrow the field. Sam Haskell, executive chairman and CEO of the Miss America Organization, said the second round of onstage interviews is designed to bring out more about the contestants.

