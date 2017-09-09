Scramble to flee Irma underscores rich, poor divide

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The scramble to flee from the path of Hurricane Irma has been a much different experience for those in different income brackets.

Florida’s main north-south highways have been bumper-to-bumper with those who can afford to drive away from the storm, while some higher-income residents have been leaving spots such as South Beach by chartering private planes.

Meanwhile many others, including low-wage workers in Florida’s tourism industry, have been struggling to find refuge without a vehicle, a stockpile of supplies or cellphones to access information about shelters.

Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust chairman Ron Book says advocates patrolled the streets Friday picking up about 400 homeless people and driving them to shelters, either voluntarily or under the threat of involuntary hospitalization.

Marta Lavandier contributed to this story from Miami Beach.

