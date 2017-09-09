Make it 17: Indians win 17th straight, beat Orioles 4-2

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians earned their 17th straight win Saturday, topping the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 behind a pair of timely swings for Jay Bruce and Francisco Lindor.

Bruce’s fourth-inning single put the Indians ahead for good as Cleveland became just the second team in the expansion era — since 1961 — to win 17 straight in a season.

The crowd of 30,459 stood throughout the ninth inning as Cody Allen retired the heart of Baltimore’s order for his 25th save.

Cleveland’s franchise-record streak is the longest in the majors since Oakland won 20 straight in 2002.