Dortmund frustrated by 10-man Freiburg in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Ten-man Freiburg halted Borussia Dortmund’s promising start to the season Saturday in a 0-0 Bundesliga draw and also added to the team’s injury list.

Dortmund defenders Marc Bartra and Marcel Schmelzer went off in the first half and are doubtful for the Champions League opener at Tottenham on Wednesday.

Tim Kleindienst had the best early chance for Freiburg but failed in a one-on-one with Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Buerki.

Dortmund dominated possession afterward but lost Bartra and then Schmelzer as the home side pulled no punches.

French midfielder Yoric Ravet was sent off on his Bundesliga debut for a cynical challenge on Schmelzer after referee Benjamin Cortus consulted with his video assistant. Cortus at first showed a yellow card but TV replays showed Ravet stamped on Schmelzer’s right ankle. Freiburg coach Christian Streich applauded sarcastically, but Schmelzer was unable to continue. He was replaced by new signing Dan-Axel Zagadou.

Down to 10 men, the hosts sat back, stayed compact and defended with every man they had.

Dortmund is yet to concede a goal after three games but dropped points for the first time.

“I’m disappointed,” Dortmund coach Peter Bosz said. “When you play for an hour with an extra man you have to win.”

___

BOATENG IS BACK

Kevin-Prince Boateng earned Eintracht Frankfurt a hard-fought 1-0 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach, but couldn’t finish the game due to injury.

Boateng fired home from close range in the 13th minute for his first Bundesliga goal since his return after spells at Milan and Las Palmas.

He celebrated with a tribute to Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri, who suffered severe brain damage after collapsing during a friendly match against Werder Bremen in July.

“I don’t know him but the story really moved me,” Boateng said.

The Ghana midfielder had to go off early in the second half. He received treatment toward the end of the first after receiving a blow from Jannik Vestergaard’s elbow.

___

MORE INJURIES

Germany striker Mario Gomez injured himself in Wolfsburg while going for goal after missing the ball and colliding with Hannover goalkeeper Philipp Tschauner in the teams’ 1-1 draw.

Wolfsburg’s Daniel Didavi scored with a free kick early in the second half, but Martin Harnik equalized by back-heeling the ball through the legs of Wolfsburg ‘keeper Koen Casteels.

Mainz came from behind to beat visiting Bayer Leverkusen 3-1, and Augsburg defeated Cologne 3-0 thanks to a hat trick from Iceland striker Alfred Finnbogason.

Bayern Munich was visiting Hoffenheim later Saturday.