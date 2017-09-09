Saturday, September 9, 2017
AP Top International News at 12:14 a.m. EDT
2017-09-09
Irma is looking more and more Tampa-bound, forecasters say
Irma turns Caribbean island paradises into nightmares
Rohingya rebels declare truce as desperation hits camps
AP Explains: What’s behind Rohingya exodus from Myanmar
Del Toro’s ‘The Shape of Water’ wins Golden Lion at Venice
Pope honors ‘slave of the slaves’ in Colombia’s slave port
Recovery efforts pick up in earthquake-damaged Mexican town
Egypt announces discovery of 3,500-years old tomb in Luxor