Turkey’s Erdogan slams US over ex-minister’s indictment

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is slamming the United States over charges that a former Turkish economy minister conspired to help Iran evade U.S. sanctions.

Erdogan on Friday depicted the indictment of ex-minister Zafer Caglayan a political move against his country and called on U.S. authorities to “review” the decision. He said he would discuss the issue with U.S. officials.

Erdogan said: “I assess the step taken against our former economy minister as a step against the Turkish Republic.”

He also criticized a separate criminal indictment of Turkish security officials accused of attacking demonstrators during Erdogan’s visit to the United States. Erdogan says it demonstrates the U.S. administration’s “weakness.”

A U.S. Senate committee on Thursday voted to block the U.S. government from supporting weapons sales to forces protecting Erdogan.