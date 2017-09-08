Trump speaks with Qatar leader amid diplomatic crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has spoken with the leader of Qatar amid a diplomatic crisis between the country and its Arab neighbors.

The White House says Trump spoke Thursday with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The statement says Trump “underscored the importance of all countries following through on commitments from the Riyadh Summit to maintain unity while defeating terrorism, cutting off funding for terrorist groups, and combatting extremist ideology.”

They also “discussed the continued threat Iran poses to regional stability.”

The call came a day after the leader of Kuwait, which has been mediating the Qatar crisis, was in Washington discussing the dispute with Trump and other American officials.

Qatar’s ambassador said Thursday that the country is donating $30 million to help people in Texas recover from Harvey.