Fox News host Eric Bolling out; had been under suspension

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News host Eric Bolling has left the network, which is canceling his news program, “The Specialists.”

The network suspended Bolling in August as it investigated a report of allegations that he sent lewd photos to co-workers.

Fox said in a statement Friday that Bolling and the network “agreed to part ways amicably.”

HuffPost reported in August , citing unidentified people, that Bolling had sent a lewd photo to at least three female colleagues. Bolling then sued the reporter for defamation for $50 million.

Bolling’s lawyer, Michael Bowe, did not have a comment Friday beyond Fox’s statement.

Harassment and discrimination allegations have followed since founder Roger Ailes’ July 2016 departure from Fox News over harassment claims. Other executives and star host Bill O’Reilly have also left since then.