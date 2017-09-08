Democrat to stay on Trump voter panel despite calls to leave

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s secretary of state says he won’t step down from President Donald Trump’s commission on election fraud despite calls from the state’s congressional delegation to do so.

All four members of the delegation say fellow Democrat Bill Gardner should step down because the panel’s vice chairman is using irrelevant data to rehash false claims.

Republican Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach on Thursday said data about how many people failed to get New Hampshire driver’s licenses after using out-of-state licenses for voter registration is proof of fraud that likely led to Sen. Maggie Hassan’s victory over Republican incumbent Kelly Ayotte in November.

Gardner told The Associated Press on Friday that he doesn’t condone Kobach’s claims but will remain on the commission because it’s important to figure out why Americans are losing trust in the election process.