AP Top Sports News at 12:19 a.m. EDT

Friday, September 8, 2017
Sweet 16: Indians roll to 16th straight, 5-0 over Orioles

Judge blocks Elliott’s 6-game suspension over domestic case

Nadal overwhelms del Potro; faces Anderson in US Open final

Awaiting Irma: Rays and Dolphins to be home on the road

McGrady, Lobo, Self and McGraw headline Hall of Fame class

Taylor’s inside-the-park slam lifts Nats over Phillies 11-10

For 3! Tigers turn first triple play since 2001, beat Jays

Rudolph, No. 11 Oklahoma State rout South Alabama 44-7

