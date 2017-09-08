Friday, September 8, 2017
AP Top Sports News at 12:19 a.m. EDT
2017-09-08
Sweet 16: Indians roll to 16th straight, 5-0 over Orioles
Judge blocks Elliott’s 6-game suspension over domestic case
Nadal overwhelms del Potro; faces Anderson in US Open final
Awaiting Irma: Rays and Dolphins to be home on the road
McGrady, Lobo, Self and McGraw headline Hall of Fame class
Taylor’s inside-the-park slam lifts Nats over Phillies 11-10
For 3! Tigers turn first triple play since 2001, beat Jays
Rudolph, No. 11 Oklahoma State rout South Alabama 44-7