Friday, September 8, 2017
AP Top Science News at 12:00 a.m. EDT
2017-09-08
Winds, fire, floods and quakes: A nutty run of nature
Audit: US misuses taxpayer cash for California water project
Andrew was a monster; Irma could blow it out of the water
Science Says: How repeated head blows affect the brain
SpaceX launches Air Force’s super-secret minishuttle
Federal auditors say US nuclear dump running out of room
Judge opens door for lawsuit over girl declared brain dead
IBM and MIT partner on artificial intelligence research