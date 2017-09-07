Tight security in Athens for visit of France’s Macron

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have banned protests through a large part of central Athens and mobilized more than 2,000 police ahead of a two-day visit by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron will meet Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras Thursday and speak at the Pnyx, a symbol of ancient Athenian democracy.

Greece considers France a vital ally — and counterweight to fiscally hawkish Germany — in its efforts to ease the terms of its international bailout.

There’s already been unrest despite the heavy policing. Overnight, youths threw paint at the entrance of the French Institute in the city center and escaped on motorcycles. The building has been repeatedly targeted by anarchist arsonists protesting French policies.

Last year, a French embassy police guard was slightly injured by a hand-grenade.