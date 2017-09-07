The Latest: Trump Jr. begins interview with Senate staff

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Donald Trump Jr.’s private interview scheduled Thursday with Senate Judiciary Committee staff (all times local):

10:28 a.m.

President Donald Trump’s oldest son has arrived on Capitol Hill for a private interview with Senate staffers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Donald Trump Jr. is expected to face hours of questioning by the Senate Judiciary Committee staff.

A person familiar with the process says Trump Jr. provided an opening statement of about 15 to 20 minutes before the closed-door interview began. The person was not authorized to discuss confidential committee business and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Questioning is expected to focus on a 2016 meeting that involved Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer, among others. Emails released in July show that Trump Jr. was told before the meeting that it was part of a Russian government effort to help his father.

___

8:55 a.m.

A Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee says he wants to hear more from Donald Trump Jr. about his meeting with a Russian lawyer last year.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal says on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” he wants to know more, adding that it is “equally important” to learn what happened afterward. He says his fear is the meeting was a “prelude or overture to more coordinated activity” between the Trump campaign and Russia and says he wants to know if “afterward there was obstruction of justice.”

Staffers on the Senate Judiciary Committee, one of three congressional panels conducting investigations, plan to privately interview the younger Trump Thursday. Blumenthal plans to attend.

___

8:45 a.m.

The senior Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee says questions remain about a meeting Donald Trump Jr. had with a Russian lawyer in June 2016.

Congressman Adam Schiff said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” he wants to know what happened before, during and after the meeting. Emails show the meeting was described to Trump Jr. as part of a Russian government effort to aid the Trump campaign.

The president’s oldest son is scheduled to speak privately Thursday with Senate committee staff investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election. Schiff says the House committee also expects to interview him.

The California lawmaker adds that he has questions for Facebook, which said Wednesday that hundreds of phony Facebook accounts, likely run from Russia, spent about $100,000 on ads aimed at stirring up divisive issues.

___

3:52 a.m.

President Donald Trump’s oldest son is scheduled to make his first appearance on Capitol Hill Thursday as part of a Senate investigation into Russian meddling in the presidential election and a meeting he had with Russians during his father’s campaign last year.

Donald Trump Jr. will be interviewed by staff on the Senate Judiciary Committee, one of three congressional panels investigating the meddling and possible Russian links to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Emails released by Trump Jr. earlier this year show he took the meeting expecting he would be receiving damaging information about Democrat Hillary Clinton as part of a Russian government effort to aid the Trump campaign.

Committee staff is expected to focus on the 2016 meeting but could also probe any possible Trump family connections to Russia.