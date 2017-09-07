Police: Officer-involved shooting at Miami airport pre-Irma

MIAMI (AP) — Police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting at the Miami airport that shut down a terminal as people looked to leave Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Police said Thursday night that they were responding, no other details were immediately available.

Airport officials said in a tweet that the situation involved a single suspect and is under control. Airport spokesman Greg Chin says Concourse J is temporarily closed.

The shooting comes as many travelers are trying to get out of the path of the Category 5 hurricane, which devastated a string of Caribbean islands and is on its way to Florida.