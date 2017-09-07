Indian court sentences 2 men to death in 1993 Mumbai blasts

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian court has sentenced two men to death and another two to life in prison for a series of bombings that killed 257 in Mumbai in 1993.

The four Indian men had earlier been convicted of criminal conspiracy and murder in the planting of 12 powerful bombs in cars, scooters and suitcases around India’s financial capital.

Thursday’s hearing sentencing ended a second trial related to the bombings. A first trial ended in 2007 with more than 100 people convicted, of which 11 were sentenced to be executed whie the rest were given various terms in prison.

Prosecutors said the bombings were an act of revenge for the 1992 demolition of a 16th-century mosque by Hindu nationalists in northern India.