Ex-Manson disciple must get past governor to see freedom

CHINO, Calif. (AP) — Getting the approval of a parole panel was the easy part for Leslie Van Houten, the youngest of Charles Manson’s murderous followers.

Between her and her release stands a governor who has shown zero willingness to allow anyone involved in the Manson killings to go free.

Van Houten, now 68, was found suitable for parole by the two-person state panel after a hearing on Wednesday.

Now, she must still be approved by the state Parole Board, which is likely, but then must hope Gov. Jerry Brown won’t block her release as he did last year.

Van Houten told the panel during the hearing on Wednesday that she has had a lot of therapy trying to address the same concerns Brown has expressed of how a young woman from a privileged family could do such a thing.

___

AP reporters Don Thompson in Sacramento, California, and John Antczak in Los Angeles contributed to this report.