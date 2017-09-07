Thursday, September 7, 2017
AP Top News at 12:09 a.m. EDT
2017-09-07
Nations rush to help islands devastated by Hurricane Irma
The Latest: Hurricane warnings issued for South Florida
10 Things to Know for Friday
Police: Officer-involved shooting at Miami airport pre-Irma
Equifax breach exposes 143 million people to identity theft
No collusion with Russians, Trump Jr. insists to Congress
This US wildfire season is among the worst: Here’s why
DeVos planning to scrap Obama rules on campus sexual assault
It’s a ‘great thing’ to deal with Democrats, Trump now says
Pope heads to former Colombia war zone to preach forgiveness