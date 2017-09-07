A&M coach Sumlin receives racist and threatening letter

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas A&M and law enforcement officials are investigating after football coach Kevin Sumlin received a racist and threatening letter at his home Thursday.

His wife, Charlene Sumlin, posted a picture of the letter, which had a return address in Houston, on Twitter on Thursday night. The handwritten letter read: “You suck as a coach! You’re a (racial epithet) and can’t win! Please get lost! Or else.”

On the post Charlene added in part: “how is any part of this OK?”

Later on Thursday night Texas A&M President Michael Young and athletic director Scott Woodward issued a joint statement condemning the letter and adding that they are: “working with law enforcement authorities to bring the sender of this letter to justice.”

The statement also said: “There is no excuse for hatred and, as a community. We will not allow the ignorance of some to intimidate any member of our community.”

On Saturday night in Los Angeles, Texas A&M squandered a 34-point third-quarter lead in a season-opening loss to UCLA. The Aggies will host Nicholls State on Saturday night.

The 53-year-old Sumlin has three years and $15 million left on his contract that runs through the 2019 season.

