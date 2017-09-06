US hits South Sudan officials with sanctions over crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is imposing sanctions against two senior members of South Sudan’s government.

Also targeted are a former official and three South Sudanese companies for undermining peace, security and stability in the crisis-stricken nation.

The State and Treasury departments on Wednesday hit South Sudan’s deputy defense chief and information minister with penalties that will freeze any assets they may have the in United States and ban them from traveling to the U.S. Americans can’t do business with them now.

The three firms are owned by one of the officials and are suspected of laundering money obtained through corruption.

South Sudan is in the midst of a four-year civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people.