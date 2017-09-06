Tim Ferriss offers celebrity advice in latest self-help book

NEW YORK (AP) — Tim Ferriss’ latest self-help book will offer secrets to success from the likes of Jimmy Fallon, Arianna Huffington and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt announced Wednesday that Ferriss’ “Tribe of Mentors: Short Life Advice from the Best in the World” will be released Nov. 21. The publisher says the book will share wisdom through profiles of more than 100 people, including entrepreneurs, athletes and celebrities.

“Tribe of Mentors” will hit bookshelves less than a year after Ferriss’ last book, “Tools of Titans.”

Ferriss is the author of “The 4-Hour Workweek” and “The 4-Hour Body.” He also hosts a popular podcast.