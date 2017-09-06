The Latest: Trump says China agrees with US on North Korea

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the United States and North Korea (all times local):

1:07 p.m.

President Donald Trump says neither he nor China’s leader will put up with North Korea’s provocative actions.

Trump commented Wednesday after speaking by telephone earlier in the day with Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng).

Trump says Xi doesn’t want to see what’s happening in North Korea and that Xi “agrees with me 100 percent.” North Korea conducted another nuclear test over the weekend.

When asked whether he would take military action against North Korea, Trump said military action is “not our first choice,” adding: “We will see what happens.”

In a conversation Tuesday with Britain’s Prime Minister, the White House says Trump stressed that “now is not the time to talk to North Korea” and that “all options remain open” to defend the U.S. and its allies.

__

9:03 a.m.

President Donald Trump has spoken with the leaders of Britain and Australia about North Korea’s latest nuclear test.

The White House Wednesday released details of calls Tuesday with British Prime Minister Theresa May and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

To May, Trump stressed “now is not the time to talk to North Korea” and that “all options remain open to defend the United States and its allies.” He and May agreed to continue work on “increasing diplomatic and economic pressure on North Korea.”

Trump and Turnbull “confirmed that their two countries will intensify joint efforts to denuclearize North Korea.” Trump repeated his commitment to “defending the homeland, territories, and allies of the United States, using all available diplomatic and military capabilities.”

Trump is to speak Wednesday with China’s president.