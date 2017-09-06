Police say boat with Rohingya capsized, 5 dead

KUTUPALONG, Bangladesh (AP) — A trawler carrying Rohingya Muslims has capsized in the Bay of Bengal, and at least five people have drowned, police said Wednesday.

Residents of Shah Porir Dwip fishing village recovered five bodies from the water on Wednesday, hours after the boat capsized around midnight, according to police official Yakub Ali said.

It was not immediately clear where the boat began its journey, or if the passengers had been among some 450 detained by Bangladeshi border guards and ordered Tuesday to return to Myanmar.

While some border guards were letting refugees across the borders, others were sending them back.

Ali said he believed the boat had been carrying about 35 people when it overturned, but could not say how many were missing or had made it to shore.

Villager Mujibur Rahman said he had helped recover some of the found bodies and “many more are feared dead.”

The coast guard on nearby St. Martin’s Island had rounded up about 450 Rohingyas who had taken shelter in islanders’ homes, and ordered them to return to Myanmar, according to the island’s coast guard leader, Lt. Ashraf Kabir.

“We brought them together and asked them to go back by boat,” he said. “We asked them to head for Myanmar. But we came to know that many of them instead went to Shah Porir Island.”

Alam reported from Dhaka, Bangladesh.