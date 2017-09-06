Determining intent will be crucial in Menendez bribery trial

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The question of “why?” and not “what?” could hold the key to U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez’s bribery trial.

An attorney for the New Jersey Democrat told jurors during opening statements Wednesday in Newark that he would concede that Menendez did all of the things prosecutors say he did.

Those included taking luxury vacations courtesy of Florida ophthalmologist Salomon Melgen and meeting and corresponding with government officials on issues that could affect Melgen’s business interests.

But attorney Abbe Lowell says jurors can’t find Menendez guilty unless they conclude he and Melgen had a bribery arrangement, something Lowell says there’s no evidence to prove.

Justice Department attorney Peter Koski says Melgen’s campaign contributions and other inducements corresponded to times when Menendez met with government officials to pressure them on behalf of Melgen.