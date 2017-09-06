AP FACT CHECK: Trump on taxes

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump headed to North Dakota to discuss his tax overhaul plans Wednesday, tweeting before he left that “we are the highest taxed nation in the world – that will change.”

Here is a look at Trump’s claim and the facts:

Trump has complained before about tax burdens in the United States. But the overall U.S. tax burden is actually one of the lowest among the 32 developed and large emerging-market economies tracked by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Taxes made up 26.4 percent of the total U.S. economy in 2015, according to the OECD. That’s far below Denmark’s tax burden of 46.6 percent, Britain’s 32.5 percent or Germany’s 36.9 percent. Just four OECD countries had a lower tax bite than the U.S.: South Korea, Ireland, Chile and Mexico.

Asked about the tweet Wednesday, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said: “The president is probably referring to the fact that in the developed world we have the highest corporate tax rate.”

The United States does have one of the highest corporate tax rates in the world, but, due to tax breaks, many companies don’t pay the full rate.

